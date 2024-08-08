© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

132,000 without power as Debby churns across North Carolina

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 8, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT

Power outages quickly spread across central North Carolina on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Debby slowly churned over the state, dumping torrential rain over cities and towns in its path.

As of 10:30 a.m., nearly 132,000 outages were reported across the state according to PowerOutage.us, with the largest concentration of outages in Mecklenburg County, where Duke Energy reported nearly 22,000 outages.

Situated on the edge of the storm's path, Mecklenburg County was forecast to receive between 4 and 7 inches of rain Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch and a wind advisory for the county for most of the day. The county was also placed under a flash flood warning through 1 p.m.

Layna Hong

Charlotte Area
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal