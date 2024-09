Starting Tuesday, you’ll have to pay longer to park on Charlotte streets in Uptown and South End. Previously, on-street parking was free after 6pm Monday through Saturday. Now, charges go until 10 pm. It costs $1.50 per hour, with a maximum of two hours in a spot. The city hopes to improve parking turnover during peak hours.

Warnings will be issued for violators up until Sept. 14. Fines will begin on Sept. 16.