NEWS BRIEFS

11-year-old, 12-year-old accused of sending threats to Charlotte-area schools

WFAE | By WFAE
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT

Authorities say an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were behind a series of threats made to dozens of schools on Monday.

The Gaston County Police Department says officers arrested the 11-year-old on Tuesday.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office tells media outlets it also made contact with a 12-year-old who deputies tracked through Instagram, and who was also allegedly connected to the threats.

Investigators do not believe the threats of violence were real. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District says more than 40 schools around the state were targeted.
