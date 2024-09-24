© 2024 WFAE

Major hurricane setting up to bring winds, flooding to western North Carolina later this week

WFAE
September 24, 2024

A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen and move north over the next few days. The National Weather Service says heavy rains and gusty winds are expected in western North Carolina Thursday night into Friday.

The storm could bring flooding to western North Carolina and the South Carolina upstate. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida and moving north.

WFAE staff and wire reports
