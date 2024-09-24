Major hurricane setting up to bring winds, flooding to western North Carolina later this week
A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen and move north over the next few days. The National Weather Service says heavy rains and gusty winds are expected in western North Carolina Thursday night into Friday.
The storm could bring flooding to western North Carolina and the South Carolina upstate. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida and moving north.
#Helene will bring heavy rain late Thursday into Friday, and confidence is high for a significant rain event, especially in the mountains. The wind risk is less certain but also very possible based on the speed of the storm inland and how strong it gets. So, be prepared for… pic.twitter.com/SK7PezWQ4j— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 24, 2024