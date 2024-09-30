© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

SC approved for major disaster aid following Helene

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:28 PM EDT

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state has been approved for a Federal Major Presidential Disaster Declaration. The declaration will provide federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene swept through the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide assistance and rescue efforts in several counties including Grenville, Pickens and Spartanburg. According to Duke Energy’s outage map there are still over 480,000 people without power in South Carolina as of midday Monday.
Charlotte Area
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.