SC approved for major disaster aid following Helene

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state has been approved for a Federal Major Presidential Disaster Declaration. The declaration will provide federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene swept through the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide assistance and rescue efforts in several counties including Grenville, Pickens and Spartanburg. According to Duke Energy’s outage map there are still over 480,000 people without power in South Carolina as of midday Monday.