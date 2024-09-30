Western NC should still be considered closed, officials say

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon that all roads in the western part of the state should still be considered closed, except for emergency travel. Crews are finding washed out roads and bridges, as well as trees and debris blocking many routes. People should avoid traveling in the area. Interstate 40 is closed in multiple locations and I-26 is closed at the Tennessee border. Officials have said some western North Carolina communities remain mostly cut off, with helicopters ferrying in supplies.

📸 - Southeastern Buncombe County; South of N.C. 9



Scenes like this are common across Western NC today as crews are spread out for #HeleneNC cleanup and recovery.



