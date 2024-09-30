© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Western NC should still be considered closed, officials say

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon that all roads in the western part of the state should still be considered closed, except for emergency travel. Crews are finding washed out roads and bridges, as well as trees and debris blocking many routes. People should avoid traveling in the area. Interstate 40 is closed in multiple locations and I-26 is closed at the Tennessee border. Officials have said some western North Carolina communities remain mostly cut off, with helicopters ferrying in supplies.
