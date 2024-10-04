Buncombe County confirmed death toll from Helene stands at 72

The death toll from Helene continues to climb. The Buncombe County sheriff says at least 72 people are confirmed dead from the storm in his county and that at least 200 people are missing there. Buncombe County is home to Asheville, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm. Water is flowing from the taps of some Asheville homes this morning. Blue Ridge Public Radio reports the Mills River plant serving south Asheville is pumping water, though residents must still boil the water before it’s consumed. But the two other plants serving Asheville have a long way to go.