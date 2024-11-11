© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Deadline extended for residents to apply for FEMA help

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 11, 2024 at 8:46 AM EST

Residents of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene now have more time to apply for assistance through FEMA. The federal organization says the deadline for homeowners and renters in 39 counties mostly in the western part of the state to apply has been extended to Jan. 7. The counties that qualify include Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Rowan, Stanly, Union, Iredell, and Lincoln. Residents can apply to receive aid for displacement, some home repairs, and personal property losses. To apply go to DisasterAssistance.gov.
