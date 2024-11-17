© 2024 WFAE

Home explosion in Weddington neighborhood injures two

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 17, 2024 at 8:30 PM EST

A home exploded in a Weddington neighborhood Sunday morning, injuring two people who were inside, one of them critically.

Union County emergency officials said multiple 911 calls were made around 8:54 a.m. reporting an explosion on Steeplechase Circle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the home's two occupants, the Union County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Union County officials said one man who was inside the home was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in critical condition. A woman who was inside the home was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 6 p.m., the sheriff's office said the two occupants were in stable condition.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.
