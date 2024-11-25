© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC DOT gives money for Mecklenburg County road grants

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Mecklenburg County has been granted $3.6 million to improve NC 73, NC 160 and other secondary roads.

The project will include milling, resurfacing, pavement markings and shoulder reconstruction to nine miles of roads in the county, including on NC 73, between the Lincoln County line and Brown Mill Road, and Rocky River Road, between Kistler Farm and Davidson-Concord Road.

Blythe Construction will work on the project, which is expected to be completed in 2026.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports