NC DOT gives money for Mecklenburg County road grants

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Mecklenburg County has been granted $3.6 million to improve NC 73, NC 160 and other secondary roads.

The project will include milling, resurfacing, pavement markings and shoulder reconstruction to nine miles of roads in the county, including on NC 73, between the Lincoln County line and Brown Mill Road, and Rocky River Road, between Kistler Farm and Davidson-Concord Road.

Blythe Construction will work on the project, which is expected to be completed in 2026.