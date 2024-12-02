© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Flood insurance pays over $1.4 billion to policyholders post-Helene

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM EST

The National Flood Insurance Program has now paid over $1.4 billion to policyholders with losses due to Hurricane Helene. That’s according to FEMA the agency that oversees the program.

That tally includes losses in six states including North Carolina and South Carolina.

FEMA says people received $520 million of that before a visit from an insurance adjuster to give them flexibility as they recover.

FEMA estimates flood insurance claims due to damage from Helene could end up falling between $3.5 billion and $7 billion.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports