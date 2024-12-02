Flood insurance pays over $1.4 billion to policyholders post-Helene

The National Flood Insurance Program has now paid over $1.4 billion to policyholders with losses due to Hurricane Helene. That’s according to FEMA the agency that oversees the program.

That tally includes losses in six states including North Carolina and South Carolina.

FEMA says people received $520 million of that before a visit from an insurance adjuster to give them flexibility as they recover.

FEMA estimates flood insurance claims due to damage from Helene could end up falling between $3.5 billion and $7 billion.