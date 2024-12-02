Man dies following Weddington home explosion

An 82-year-old man has died after his house exploded in Weddington in November, Union County authorities said.

The man, who was identified as Wesley Decker, had been airlifted to a burn treatment center after the Nov. 17 explosion. Authorities said he was recovering and in stable condition, but he succumbed to his injuries over the past weekend.

“This was a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with Mr. Decker's loved ones,” said Jon Williams, Union County Fire Marshal. “We remain committed to conducting thorough investigations to provide closure to those affected.”

The explosion, which destroyed the house, was caused by a fuel-air mixture in the garage that ignited. Authorities are still trying to determine the source of the ignition.