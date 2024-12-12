Charlotte's New Year's Eve celebration to be held in new location, charge for admission

Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve party will be held at Truist Field this year for the first time. Gates will open at 10 p.m. and fans will have a chance to ring in 2025 at the home of the Charlotte Knights. The event showcases the team’s Light the Knights Festival and will be capped off by a fireworks finale at midnight.

Five people were hurt in a shooting last New Year’s Eve and some witnesses said there were several fights before shots were fired. Admission is $10 and tickets will be available at the Charlotte Knights' website.