Child struck and killed in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a juvenile was struck and killed this morning in northwest Charlotte. Police said the accident occurred at Gum Branch Road in the Coulwood West neighborhood.

Fatal Crash Investigation in the Freedom Division https://t.co/WSIHwnYrd2 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 13, 2024

While CMPD investigates the accident, commuters have been advised to stay out of the area. Police have not said what led to the crash or released the age of the child.