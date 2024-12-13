© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Child struck and killed in northwest Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:54 AM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a juvenile was struck and killed this morning in northwest Charlotte. Police said the accident occurred at Gum Branch Road in the Coulwood West neighborhood.

While CMPD investigates the accident, commuters have been advised to stay out of the area. Police have not said what led to the crash or released the age of the child.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
