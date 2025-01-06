Wintry weather impacts Charlotte region

Winter weather is impacting areas north and west of Charlotte on Monday morning. An icy mix is falling in a line just south of I-40, affecting areas like Hickory and Statesville. Several area school systems are operating on delays. Flights at Charlotte Douglas Airport are also feeling the impact of winter weather across the country with 72 flights cancelled so far and 27 more are delayed according to the tracking site FlightAware. The National Weather Service says another round of snow and/or ice could move through the area Friday night.