© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Wintry weather impacts Charlotte region

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST

Winter weather is impacting areas north and west of Charlotte on Monday morning. An icy mix is falling in a line just south of I-40, affecting areas like Hickory and Statesville. Several area school systems are operating on delays. Flights at Charlotte Douglas Airport are also feeling the impact of winter weather across the country with 72 flights cancelled so far and 27 more are delayed according to the tracking site FlightAware. The National Weather Service says another round of snow and/or ice could move through the area Friday night.
Charlotte Area
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain