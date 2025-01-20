FEMA extends temporary shelter program for Helene victims through May

Some North Carolina residents displaced by Hurricane Helene will have more time to stay in hotels with assistance from the federal government.

FEMA says it’s extending its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program through May 26. It had been set to expire at the end of March.

FEMA denied North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein’s request for a six-month extension of the program. In a statement, Stein said the two-month extension was "a positive step forward and frees eligible disaster survivors from worrying about being kicked out of the program in March."

"My team and I continue to pursue solutions to cut red tape and get people into housing faster," Stein said. "I will continue to work with local, state and federal partners to do right by our neighbors in western North Carolina and keep working until every survivor has returned home."