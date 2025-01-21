Charlotte Douglas opens North End Around Taxiway

Charlotte Douglas airport has opened a new route for planes on the ground. The North End Around Taxiway on the western side of the airport will help with congestion at the airport and will increase safety by reducing runway crossings, allowing planes to circumvent the runway.

#CLTairport has officially commissioned the North End Around Taxiway, which enhances connectivity between the west runway and the terminal ramp, boosting both safety and capacity. As a vital part of the Airport's expansion and modernization efforts, the taxiway minimizes aircraft… pic.twitter.com/CH55mYlTXw — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 21, 2025

Airport officials said the additional taxiway will also provide better flight spacing for arriving flights in Charlotte. The $253 million project was funded by both Passenger Facility Charge revenue and federal grants.