Charlotte Douglas opens North End Around Taxiway

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:21 PM EST

Charlotte Douglas airport has opened a new route for planes on the ground. The North End Around Taxiway on the western side of the airport will help with congestion at the airport and will increase safety by reducing runway crossings, allowing planes to circumvent the runway.

Airport officials said the additional taxiway will also provide better flight spacing for arriving flights in Charlotte. The $253 million project was funded by both Passenger Facility Charge revenue and federal grants.
