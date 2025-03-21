Burn ban in effect across North Carolina

The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a statewide ban on open burning and canceled all burn permits starting Friday morning. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler cited dry conditions across North Carolina and said the ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

The state burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local fire marshals have the authority to issue a burn ban within that 100-foot space.

At least two wildfires are burning in Polk County, about 85 miles west of Charlotte. The largest is about 400 acres.