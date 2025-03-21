© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Burn ban in effect across North Carolina

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 21, 2025 at 8:43 AM EDT

The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a statewide ban on open burning and canceled all burn permits starting Friday morning. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler cited dry conditions across North Carolina and said the ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

The state burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local fire marshals have the authority to issue a burn ban within that 100-foot space.

At least two wildfires are burning in Polk County, about 85 miles west of Charlotte. The largest is about 400 acres.
Charlotte Area
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain