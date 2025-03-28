Duke makes Elite 8, Carolina's women teams face off today and tomorrow

In the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Duke survived a late rally by Arizona to advance to the Elite 8, winning 100-93. Cooper Flagg scored 30 points. The Blue Devils will take on Alabama Saturday night at 8:49.

The women’s tournament Sweet 16 teams begin play today. Duke faces ACC rival North Carolina this afternoon at 2:30. Defending champion South Carolina meets Maryland this evening at 5. NC State takes on LSU tonight at 8:30