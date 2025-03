South Carolina officials have lifted what was a statewide burn ban in 41 counties on Monday morning after low humidity and high wind conditions abated. Five counties still have burn bans in effect, including Pickens and Spartanburg. Pickens is where the state’s largest fire – near Table Rock State Park – has burned about 12,000 acres and is 10 percent contained. Over the weekend the Table Rock fire became the largest in South Carolina history.