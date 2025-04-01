North Carolina officials lift statewide burn ban, citing recent rain

The North Carolina Forest Service will lift a statewide burn ban, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 2.

The burn ban was put into effect on March 21 as dry conditions made forest fires much more likely.

In a statement, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said recent rain helped reduce that fire danger.

"We've received some well-timed, much-needed rain over the last couple days which has helped reduce fire danger, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions across the state," Troxler said. "However, we are still in the midst of spring wildfire season and our recent wildfire activity, especially in Western North Carolina, is a reminder to remain vigilant about burning safely and responsibly."

The lifting of the ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. The local fire marshal has authority to issue or lift a burn ban within that 100 feet.