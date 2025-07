New data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows a 160% increase in daily arrests in North Carolina, compared to last year. Figures obtained by the Deportation Data Project show nearly 16-hundred people were arrested from the start of President Trump’s term through early June, with a quarter of those arrests tied to the Charlotte region.

Nearly half of those arrested had no prior criminal convictions. 20% were picked up solely for being undocumented.