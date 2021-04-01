GroveTest WFAE News Roundup

http://66.225.205.104/CT20100225.mp3

WFAE News Roundup It's time for the monthly news roundup with the news staff from WFAE. U.S. Representative Sue Myrick has waged her own battle against Islamic extremism and she holds a town hall meeting with the Muslim community tonight. We'll learn more about that issue and we'll also look at what happened to the proposal to build affordable housing in the Ballantyne community. Other stories include a look at the impact of the federal stimulus plan in our region a year after its inception, a CMPD update and a new census aimed at identifying Charlotte's chronic homeless. Join us for a look at those stories and more. Guests Greg Collard - News Director, WFAE Lisa Miller - Staff Reporter, WFAE Julie Rose - Staff Reporter, WFAE WFAE | Myrick to host Muslim town hall meeting WFAE | CHA quits Ballantyne project; neighbors continue to protest plan WFAE | Sizing up the stimulus package for cities and towns Click here to add and read comments