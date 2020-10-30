© 2020 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Woman Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Panthers Game

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published October 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
CMPD vehicle
NICK DE LA CANAL
/
WFAE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning. Police say a woman was walking on the 500 block of West Morehead Street around 12:30 a.m. after leaving the Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium when the assault occurred.

The woman was approached by a suspect who pulled her behind a building, according to police. In an email, CMPD described the location where the sexual assault took place as the "wooded area next to the railroad bridge in the 500 block of West Morehead Street. The nearest structure for reference is 510 West Morehead Street."

Police are reviewing cameras in the area and canvassing nearby business. CMPD is encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Information can be provided anonymously, and there is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect in this case.

Crime & JusticeCMPD
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
