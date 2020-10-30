Woman Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Panthers Game

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning. Police say a woman was walking on the 500 block of West Morehead Street around 12:30 a.m. after leaving the Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium when the assault occurred.

The woman was approached by a suspect who pulled her behind a building, according to police. In an email, CMPD described the location where the sexual assault took place as the "wooded area next to the railroad bridge in the 500 block of West Morehead Street. The nearest structure for reference is 510 West Morehead Street."

Police are reviewing cameras in the area and canvassing nearby business. CMPD is encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Information can be provided anonymously, and there is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect in this case.