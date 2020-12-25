© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

No Injuries Or Suspects Found After Police Called To NC Mall

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published December 25, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST
carolinaplace-homepage-seo-767x510.jpg
Carolina Place Mall
Police say they received multiple 911 calls saying shots had been fired inside the mall on Christmas Eve. No injuries were found or reported and no suspects were found.

The Pineville Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls on Christmas Eve with reports of shots fired from inside the Carolina Place Mall. Officers arrived to find many mall patrons and employees running out of the mall.

Pineville PD statement 20201224

After an entire search was conducted of the mall, no injuries were discovered or reported. Police say no suspects were located.

Mall security footage as well as security video of certain stores located in the area where the shots were heard are being reviewed.

Pineville Police are encouraging people who may have seen or heard anything to call their anonymous tip line: 704-889-TIPS.

Crime & Justice
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia