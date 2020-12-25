No Injuries Or Suspects Found After Police Called To NC Mall

The Pineville Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls on Christmas Eve with reports of shots fired from inside the Carolina Place Mall. Officers arrived to find many mall patrons and employees running out of the mall.

After an entire search was conducted of the mall, no injuries were discovered or reported. Police say no suspects were located.

Mall security footage as well as security video of certain stores located in the area where the shots were heard are being reviewed.

Pineville Police are encouraging people who may have seen or heard anything to call their anonymous tip line: 704-889-TIPS.

