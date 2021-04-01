Arrest Made In I-95 Road Rage Shooting That Killed PA Woman

North Carolina authorities have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with a deadly road rage shooting that killed a Pennsylvania woman on I-95 in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Dajywan Floyd, 29, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Thursday at the Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, North Carolina, and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

The charges relate to the shooting death of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Police say Eberly was traveling with her husband to Hilton Head, South Carolina, last Thursday, March 25, to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

As the couple was traveling through Robeson County, police say their car came close to another vehicle believed to be driven by Floyd during a lane change. Police say Floyd drove up to the passenger side of the couple's car and fired multiple times into the vehicle, hitting Eberly.

Her husband, Ryan Eberly, 40, told police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania he may have accidentally forced the motorist over to the shoulder of I-95 southbound when he switched lanes, but that he did not escalate the situation.

"I didn't give him the finger or beep my horn at him or anything to heighten the situation at all," he said.

Julie Eberly died at a hospital after the shooting. She and her husband had six children after each brought three kids to the marriage.

In a statement, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said: "The arrest of Floyd is the direct result of law enforcement agencies and the community working together. The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd's path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting."

Floyd was processed and placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. A first appearance hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.