CMPD, Protesters Settle Lawsuit Stemming From Ambush Last Year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the city of Charlotte have settled a lawsuit filed by protesters whom officers trapped with tear gas last year. The settlement includes revisions to police policies.

The protest took place June 2, 2020, in the wake of the shooting death of George Floyd. Protesters say they were unable to disperse due to blocked exits and use of tear gas by police.

Among the revisions to CMPD policies is a ban on the use of CS tear gas during protests as well as a ban on the use of chemical weapons in order to “kettle” or trap protesters as they did on June 2.

My response to the NAACP lawsuit. Following the events that occurred on June 2, 2020, @CMPD reviewed and revised several of its policies, directives and standard operating procedures including the Civil Emergency Unit’s SOP as we identified several areas where we could improve. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 23, 2021

Less than a week after the incident last summer, Charlotte City Council banned CMPD from purchasing tear gas but did not prohibit its use.

The settlement also includes an agreement that crowd dispersal announcements must be communicated clearly and repeatedly in both English and Spanish.

The settlement agreement will be in effect for four years.