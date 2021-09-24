© 2021 WFAE
Crime & Justice

CMPD Officer Shoots Woman Who Attempted To Hit Him With Car, Police Say

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published September 24, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT
CMPD vehicle
NICK DE LA CANAL
/
WFAE

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot at her.

CMPD says officers responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a woman who they say was firing gunshots at a store owner in the 1200 block of Tyvola Road in south Charlotte.

According to police, the woman made multiple attempts to hit the first officer who arrived on the scene with her car.

CMPD says none of its officers were injured in the incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave.

Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter.
