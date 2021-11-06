© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Officer shoots and kills man who threatened Walmart security officer with gun, CMPD says

WFAE | By WFAE
Published November 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
CMPD
Erin Keever
/
WFAE

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Friday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a Walmart security officer and threatened to shoot officers.

CMPD said Derrell Lamar Raney was at a Walmart in east Charlotte on Albemarle Road at 5:50 p.m. when he "brandished" his gun and pointed it at the security officer. As officers approached Raney, they perceived a lethal threat and shot him.

Raney was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

The officers involved are James Longworth and Micah Edmunds. Both have been placed on administrative leave as the case is investigated, which is standard policy.

Longworth has been with CMPD since 2018; Edmunds since 2016.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Crime & JusticePolice shootings
WFAE
See stories by WFAE