Officer shoots and kills man who threatened Walmart security officer with gun, CMPD says

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Friday evening after police say he pointed a gun at a Walmart security officer and threatened to shoot officers.

CMPD said Derrell Lamar Raney was at a Walmart in east Charlotte on Albemarle Road at 5:50 p.m. when he "brandished" his gun and pointed it at the security officer. As officers approached Raney, they perceived a lethal threat and shot him.

Raney was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

The officers involved are James Longworth and Micah Edmunds. Both have been placed on administrative leave as the case is investigated, which is standard policy.

Longworth has been with CMPD since 2018; Edmunds since 2016.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.