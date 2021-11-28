3 people are killed in weekend shootings, Charlotte police say

Police in Charlotte say three people were killed and two others severely wounded in three separate shootings this weekend. One of the people who was killed was a juvenile teenager.

Coleen Harry A CMPD cruiser parked outside police headquarters in 2020.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, someone called 911 to report an assault in the 2600 block of Olando Street. That’s in the Druid Hills area between Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that when they got to the home, they found 14-year-old Vanessa Sarai Santos Garcia wounded. Officers tried to treat Garcia, but Garcia died at the scene.

Junio Alexis Ramos Estrada, 18, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Garcia’s death.

Then, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home in the 4800 block of Sadler Road in the far western part of the city, between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Catawba River, on reports of domestic violence. There, they found 58-year-old Samuel Sherrod Gregory suffering from a gunshot wound. Again, officers tried to provide aid, but Gregory was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No charges have been announced in Gregory’s death as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Just before 5 a..m Sunday, police said they were called to the 1700 block of Harland Street, near the Oakdale area north of Brookshire Boulevard, for a noise complaint. When they got there, they found a person shot to death inside of a house. Two other people at the scene had what police described as life-threatening injuries and were rushed to local hospitals by paramedics.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police had not released any additional information about the Harland Street slaying, including the identity of the person who was killed or whether any arrests had been made.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking anyone with tips on the shootings to call 704-432-8477 to speak with a detective.

The department has reported at least 88 homicides this year. A total of 117 were reported at the end of 2020.