© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Charlotte police still looking for leads after 5 hurt in shooting near child's vigil

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 13, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for a second suspect in a Friday shooting that left five people injured in the Grier Heights neighborhood. Officers said the victims' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have already arrested one person, 40-year-old Davion Larome Redfearn. But they’re looking for another.

The shooting happened on Marley Avenue. WBTV reports the incident happened during a community gathering honoring a young child who had died.

Police are searching for a silver Mazda with a Florida license plate, BKVU51, and damage to the right rear bumper.

CMPD did not release any further information.

Police are asking anyone with tips to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain