Charlotte police still looking for leads after 5 hurt in shooting near child's vigil

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for a second suspect in a Friday shooting that left five people injured in the Grier Heights neighborhood. Officers said the victims' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have already arrested one person, 40-year-old Davion Larome Redfearn. But they’re looking for another.

Detectives have arrested Davion Larome Redfearn, DOB: 01/13/1981, in connection with this shooting. Detectives are looking to identify the driver of the pictured car for questions in this case. If you have any information, please call @CLTCrimeStopper 704-334-1600. #cltnews #clt pic.twitter.com/Fxbc6aZpqT — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2021

The shooting happened on Marley Avenue. WBTV reports the incident happened during a community gathering honoring a young child who had died.

Police are searching for a silver Mazda with a Florida license plate, BKVU51, and damage to the right rear bumper.

CMPD did not release any further information.

Police are asking anyone with tips to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.