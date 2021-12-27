A 14-year-old is suspected of shooting an officer during a chase, Charlotte police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 14-year-old shot an officer Monday morning after police responded to a larceny report in the southeastern part of the city.

The officer, who has not been identified, was treated for what police describe as injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident started as a report of larceny from a vehicle in an apartment complex on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road. The caller said the suspect had pointed a gun.

Police arrived and chased a suspect on foot. The suspect fired and hit the officer. Police returned fire but did not hit the suspect, they say.

In a news conference Monday morning, police said a 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder of the officer. The suspect is a juvenile and was not named.

“It is a bad day in Charlotte or anywhere when a 14 year old possesses a gun and tries to kill a police officer,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. “We’re fortunate today this wasn’t more serious” for officers or the suspect.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues to investigate, including a review of whether department policies were followed. Police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.