© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

A 14-year-old is suspected of shooting an officer during a chase, Charlotte police say

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published December 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 14-year-old shot an officer Monday morning after police responded to a larceny report in the southeastern part of the city.

The officer, who has not been identified, was treated for what police describe as injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident started as a report of larceny from a vehicle in an apartment complex on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road. The caller said the suspect had pointed a gun.

Police arrived and chased a suspect on foot. The suspect fired and hit the officer. Police returned fire but did not hit the suspect, they say.

In a news conference Monday morning, police said a 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder of the officer. The suspect is a juvenile and was not named.

“It is a bad day in Charlotte or anywhere when a 14 year old possesses a gun and tries to kill a police officer,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. “We’re fortunate today this wasn’t more serious” for officers or the suspect.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues to investigate, including a review of whether department policies were followed. Police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Crime & Justice
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms