Crime & Justice

Salisbury gets grant to help troubled community

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST
salisbury pd cease fire.JPG
Salisbury Police Department
/
Facebook
Officers walked the streets of North Fulton, North Ellis and North Jackson with members of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP in July 2021 as part of the Cease Fire initiative. The city's West End neighborhood was also part of the program. The city is the recipient of an $800,000 grant from the federal Justice Department to help reduce crime and develop youth programs in the area.

After a shooting during a high school basketball tournament at Catawba College last week, police, education and civic leaders joined together at a press conference in Salisbury to discuss the incident — and a way forward.

This week, the city is planning for a similar effort to help a troubled neighborhood nearby. An $800,000 grant already in the works from the Department of Justice will be used to bolster community-led efforts in the West End neighborhood, according to Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

“Catawba was a problem so we needed to have the community involved with us to resolve those issues,” Stokes said. “West End has, unfortunately, long-term crime problems that are related to community issues such as social problems, poverty, underachievement in school, what have you.”

City officials say the 1.2 square mile neighborhood has persistent housing issues and poverty levels as high as 36%. Stokes said the issues can’t be resolved by police alone, and that’s where the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program Grant comes in.

“That’s not necessarily a police problem,” Stokes said. “We’re dealing with the crime from the enforcement side and we want everyone to be safe. We want the whole community to be safe. Residents, visitors and particularly those folks who live in the West End because they’re more vulnerable to crime victimization. So if we get them involved with us in solving the problems, we’re more likely to succeed.”

Roy Dennis is the pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in West End. He’s also a former U.S. Army logistics officer who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Saudi Arabia during the 1991 Gulf War. Dennis said the project involves an "all hands" approach with a violence intervention team, building up recreational spaces and developing a community group to spearhead efforts.

“Once we get the organization and get everything set in place, then that input from that team will help where we need to go for the low-hanging fruit,” he said.

Grant funds are expected over the coming months and a project coordinator will be appointed to start surveying neighbors.

“Salisbury’s a great community with a lot of people who are really concerned and coming together,” Dennis said. “We care.”

Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
