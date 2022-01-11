© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Braxton Winston is summoned to court after a fight with ex-wife in which she was charged

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST

The ex-wife of Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston filed a complaint with a magistrate Friday, alleging that Winston assaulted her. His ex-wife was charged in relation to the same fight, which happened on Jan. 5.

Braxton Winston
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Braxton Winston is a member of Charlotte City Council.

The criminal summons, which will require Winston to appear in court, alleges the council member punched Sheena Hopkins-Winston on the left shoulder and repeatedly pushed her during the dispute.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also issued an arrest warrant for Hopkins-Winston for simple assault from that same incident, for allegedly throwing an HDMI cable at Winston, striking him in the face and scratching his chest with her fingernails.

A day after that fight, Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Jena Culler on Jan. 6 ordered that Hopkins-Winston avoid all contact with Winston and their children. Culler also found that she “committed acts of domestic violence against Winston.” There is a court date for the restraining order on Jan. 19.

In a statement released by his attorney, Winston said “domestic violence is a trauma that affects too many families in our community. My family is not exempt.”

He added: “It is important that survivors are able to have faith that our systems will provide protection and justice when traumas occur. It is important to remember, regardless of status, all genders can be victims of domestic violence.”

A criminal summons can be issued when someone goes before a magistrate to file a complaint. If a magistrate issues a summons against someone, that person is required to appear in court. A summons is not the same as being arrested or having a warrant for your arrest.

Winston, an at-large member, was first elected to City Council in 2017.

Crime & Justice
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
