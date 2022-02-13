1 person is wounded and 1 is killed in Charlotte-area police shootings this weekend

Two people were shot by police in two separate Charlotte suburbs over the weekend, one fatally.

In the latest case, Concord police said an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect Sunday after a confrontation at a car dealership.

The Concord Police Department says an officer on patrol discovered a burglary in process Sunday around 5 a.m. at a Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway. Police say the officer observed a white male suspect trying to steal a vehicle. According to police, the suspect ignored multiple commands to stop what he was doing and a physical confrontation ensued.

It was then that the officer shot the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, a 2-year veteran of the department, had not been identified late Sunday.

In the first case, police in Mount Holly shot and seriously wounded a car driver after authorities say he hit the officers with his vehicle.

Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper told news outlets Friday night that the officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle near an apartment complex on Friday. Officers were talking with the man when Roper said the driver put the car into reverse and struck both officers.

The officers responded by firing their weapons. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two officers were released from the hospital after receiving treatment for their injuries, Roper said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating both shootings.