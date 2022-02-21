A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting over the weekend, Charlotte police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 15-year-old shooting victim has died.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 10:40 p.m. Friday and found a teenager with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside of apartments in the 6700 block of Mallard Park Drive, which is near Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. He was taken to a hospital but died Sunday.

Police did not release the name of the teen who was killed. No other information was immediately available.

There have been 10 homicides reported by CMPD so far this year.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8477.