Slow-speed chase? Charlotte-area police make an arrest after a stolen dump truck pursuit

Police in the Charlotte suburb of Pineville say a South Carolina man is in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen dump truck Monday morning.

Pineville police say someone called 911 just after 8 a.m. to report a stolen construction vehicle driving around the small Mecklenburg County town. When officers got behind the dump truck and turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver didn’t pull over.

WCNC-TV got video of the slow-moving chase.

A suspect in a construction dump truck that was reported missing over the weekend is currently leading police on a low-speed chase around the outer loop of I-485. Here's what we know: https://t.co/XllxAmdDjO pic.twitter.com/0RWO0ZF5tu — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) February 21, 2022

Instead, officers wound up chasing the dump truck on Interstate 485. The pursuit made it as far as Mint Hill, another Mecklenburg County town, before the dump truck got off near Alvin Hough Road, drove over railroad tracks and kept going about 1 mile into the woods.

When police found the dump truck in the woods, it had been abandoned. Officers identified the driver as Brett James Catoe of Lancaster, South Carolina, which is the town from which the truck was taken. A few hours later, Cabarrus County sheriff’s deputies found Catoe “sitting on the front porch of someone’s home,” where he was arrested, Pineville police said.

He’s facing charges of felony charges of fleeing law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle in Mecklenburg County as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting, obstructing and delaying, according to Pineville police.

No further information was immediately available.