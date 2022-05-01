3 people were killed in shootings this weekend in Charlotte, police say

Police in Charlotte are investigating after three people were killed in separate shootings around the city this weekend.

Police say a man was shot to death Saturday night on Woodlawn Road in southwest Charlotte. Footage from television stations showed police cars swarmed outside of a Courtyard by Marriott hotel . According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the area about 6 p.m. The person who had been shot died at the scene.

And on Friday night, two people were at a business park northwest of uptown, where police say several events were going on and a crowd had gathered. WSOC-TV reports the shootings took place about 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a building housing a barbershop, a day spa, and other businesses. Both shooting victims died at the scene.

There have been at least 28 homicides reported by CMPD this year.

As of late Sunday morning, no arrests had been reported in the slayings. CMPD is asking anyone with tips on either of the fatal shootings to call detectives at 704-432-8477 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.