Crime & Justice

Charlotte police search for suspect who shot into a CATS bus Wednesday morning

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
suspect cats.png
CMPD
/
CMPD says the suspect fired 3-4 shots into a CATS bus. There were no passengers on the bus at the time and the driver was unharmed.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver said someone fired three to four shots into the bus.

Police say the driver was not injured, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting.

The incident occurred at bus stop No. 24 at Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

Police say the suspect was a man who was wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue T-shirt and blue jeans and was holding a backpack.

This shooting comes just months after another CATS driver, Ethan Rivera, was shot and killed during his shift; road rage was a factor in that case. Since that shooting, CATS drivers have raised safety concerns requesting bulletproof glass and more security for drivers.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to submit a tip at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
