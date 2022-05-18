Charlotte police search for suspect who shot into a CATS bus Wednesday morning

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver said someone fired three to four shots into the bus.

Police say the driver was not injured, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting.

The incident occurred at bus stop No. 24 at Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

Police say the suspect was a man who was wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue T-shirt and blue jeans and was holding a backpack.

This shooting comes just months after another CATS driver, Ethan Rivera, was shot and killed during his shift; road rage was a factor in that case. Since that shooting, CATS drivers have raised safety concerns requesting bulletproof glass and more security for drivers.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to submit a tip at charlottecrimestoppers.com.