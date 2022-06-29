Suspect in NoDa shooting identified and taken into custody

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the suspect who opened fire on officers earlier this week has been taken into custody. He's been identified as 32-year-old Toddrick McFadden.

His charges include two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault on an officer.

Tuesday just before 2:30 AM, officers were called to East 36th Street in NoDa where a person had been asked to leave The Blind Pig restaurant after an altercation. Shortly after arriving, an officer was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital. That officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home.

