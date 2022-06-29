© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Suspect in NoDa shooting identified and taken into custody

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Tony Webster FLICKR/CC BY 2.0
Tony Webster
/
flickr/CC BY 2.0

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the suspect who opened fire on officers earlier this week has been taken into custody. He's been identified as 32-year-old Toddrick McFadden.

His charges include two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault on an officer.

JJ.jpg
Crime & Justice
WFAE

Tuesday just before 2:30 AM, officers were called to East 36th Street in NoDa where a person had been asked to leave The Blind Pig restaurant after an altercation. Shortly after arriving, an officer was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital. That officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home.

Crime & Justice CMPD
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
