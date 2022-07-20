© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Multiple arrests made in July connected to a catalytic converter theft ring in Charlotte

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
npr.brightspotcdn.jpg
CMPD
/
Footage captured this converter being stolen on January 14, 2021.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted this week it issued 145 warrants and made multiple arrests connected to a catalytic converter theft ring earlier this month. Stolen converters, drugs and firearms were also recovered.

Five suspects were arrested on July 8 and a sixth suspect was already in prison. Four additional suspects are being sought.

CMPD noticed a year and a half ago catalytic converter thefts were on the rise. Certain cars such as Toyata Priuses are targeted because of what the converters are made of — metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Vehicle owners are typically unaware there's an issue until they try to drive their car. It can cost hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, to repair the damage caused by cutting off a catalytic converter.

As a preventive measure, police say drivers can install shields around their converter to make it harder for thieves to access.

Sarah Delia
