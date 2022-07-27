© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

CMPD with North Carolina Unidentified Project

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
cmpd-logo2.jpg
CMPD
CMPD is working with the North Carolina Unidentified Project in hopes of getting closure for families.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is partnering with a group dedicated to identifying human remains in North Carolina. Lieutenant Bryan Crum says there are 130 unidentified cases in the state, including 11 in Mecklenburg County.

"These cases reach back to 1975 and there’s quite a bit of time on these cases," Crum said. "DNA technology didn’t exist then and that makes it all the more challenging. It’s not like we would routinely collect samples from folks at that time."

CMPD is working with the North Carolina Unidentified Project in hopes of getting closure for families.

Project scientists use DNA samples to build a genetic profile that leads to a family match, a process known as forensic genealogy. The project has identified remains in seven of the 13 cases it has investigated.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Related Content