Crime & Justice

Cyclists arrested for assault, disrupting traffic in Charlotte

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published July 27, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
Bikes.png
CMPD News
/
Twitter
CMPD made five arrests and seized five bicycles on Thursday, July 21, on a group disrupting traffic in uptown.

Five bicycle riders have been arrested in a North Carolina city for disrupting traffic, and police said one of the cyclists was accused of assault.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that the five cyclists — ages 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15 — have been charged with reckless driving, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest, according to police. The tweet also said a parent of the 15-year-old was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It’s the second time the teenager has been arrested for driving recklessly and disrupting motorists, CMPD said.

Tweet.jpg
CMPD News
/
Twitter

On March 31, four juvenile cyclists “riding erratically” were arrested after a driver accused them of assaulting him and stealing his car. A car collided with the cyclists, and when the driver got out to check on one of them, the group beat him up and took his car and personal items, according to a police report.

On April 17, another group fled on bicycles after a man was shot in the spine after a confrontation that turned physical near a park, the newspaper reported previously. Two adults and a juvenile were later charged in the case, police said.

Crime & Justice
Associated Press
