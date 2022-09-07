Police: Man shot by officers during Concord Mills Mall chase dies

A man who was shot and critically wounded by police officers during a foot chase at a North Carolina mall last week has died, police said.

According to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte died over the weekend, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek announced Tuesday.

Officers shot and critically wounded Jeter during a chase in Concord Mills Mall on Aug. 31, after police said he fired at the officers, news outlets reported.

Two officers responding to the mall for a report of stolen credit cards found three suspects, who ran into the mall when officers approached, police said.

During the chase, police said Jeter fired at Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal and they returned fire. Jeter was taken to a hospital in critical condition and two other suspects were arrested.

According to an unrelated police report, Gacek said Jeter stole a firearm matching one found at the scene from a woman he knew a day before the incident.

Police said Howarth and Westphal remain on administrative duty and the State Bureau of Investigation is leading the case, as is routine in such cases.