Cabarrus officials increase security after bomb threats to schools

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
Cabarrus County officials say they believe a student may have been responsible for at least one of the incidents after five area schools were evacuated yesterday when they received bomb threats.

Cox Mill Elementary, along with Jay M. Robinson, Northwest Cabarrus and Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County all received threats — but no explosive devices were found. On Tuesday, Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw spoke at a press conference in Concord and said county schools would have increased security today.

Cabarrus County Schools officials say Cox Mill High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after another bomb threat.

“The kids safety is paramount in this community and we’re gong to do everything that we can,” Shaw said. “We’re fortunate through investigative efforts we’ve resolved the issue at Northwest Cabarrus High School that involves two different bomb threats over the past two days. We’ve resolved that. They were false threats. We have identified an individual and we’re proceeding through the investigation and we’ll be charging that individual.

Shaw said the false threats are punishable with up to 39 months in prison.

Students at Mooresville High School were also dismissed yesterday after a district spokesperson says the school received an automated message conveying a bomb threat.

No bomb was found.

