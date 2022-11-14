Hough High graduate identified as one of three killed in U-Va. shooting

University of Virginia / Athletics Department Devin Chandler

A football player who graduated from Hough High School in Cornelius has been identified as one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a mass shooting late Sunday.

University President Jim Ryan said in a news conference Monday that Devin Chandler was among the dead. According to the Cavalier's athletics website, Chandler was a junior who played wide receiver. He had previously played football at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia this year.

Chandler was a local football standout in high school. He transferred from high school in Tennessee for his senior season. At Hough, he notched 14 touchdowns and 905 receiving yards. He was first-team I-Meck Conference in 2019.

"The shootings occurred on a bus full of students returning from a field trip," Ryan said.

The other victims killed were Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. All of the victims were football players.

RIP to one of our own, Devin Chandler. It saddens us to have to write this, but sending healing energy and prayers to his family. #HoughFamily — Hough Football (@HoughFB) November 14, 2022

Two other students were shot. One is in critical condition while the other is in good condition, Ryan said.

The suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, was taken into custody after a 13-hour manhunt Monday morning, police said.

This is a developing story.