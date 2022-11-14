© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Hough High graduate identified as one of three killed in U-Va. shooting

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published November 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Police lights
MAX PIXEL
/
Max Pixel
DevinChandler.PNG
University of Virginia
/
Athletics Department
Devin Chandler

A football player who graduated from Hough High School in Cornelius has been identified as one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a mass shooting late Sunday.

University President Jim Ryan said in a news conference Monday that Devin Chandler was among the dead. According to the Cavalier's athletics website, Chandler was a junior who played wide receiver. He had previously played football at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia this year.

Chandler was a local football standout in high school. He transferred from high school in Tennessee for his senior season. At Hough, he notched 14 touchdowns and 905 receiving yards. He was first-team I-Meck Conference in 2019.

"The shootings occurred on a bus full of students returning from a field trip," Ryan said.

The other victims killed were Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. All of the victims were football players.

Two other students were shot. One is in critical condition while the other is in good condition, Ryan said.

The suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, was taken into custody after a 13-hour manhunt Monday morning, police said.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Crime & Justice Mass Shooting
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo
Related Content