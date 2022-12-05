Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road last Wednesday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after the shooting that had charged a juvenile suspect with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.

They announced after Taylor's death that they’ve upgraded that charge to first degree murder. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a news release they were saddened by Taylor’s passing and extended condolences to his family.

"We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community," CMS said.