CMPD involved in a deadly crash in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a fatal car wreck during a pursuit Tuesday morning in west Charlotte.

Police said they were alerted by a license plate reader that a passing vehicle was wanted for alleged involvement in an armed robbery. When officers attempted to pull over the car, police said the driver didn't stop and officers chased them.

Officers deployed stop sticks on West Boulevard. The vehicle crashed at Donald Ross Road. One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene and the second was sent to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the names of any people involved.