Charlotte pastor arrested, charged with sex crimes against children

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a pastor who was previously convicted of sex crimes on Friday. He’s now facing new charges of crimes against children.

CMPD arrested 56-year-old Robert “Bobby” Price Friday morning. He works at Camino Church, police said. Price was convicted in 2014 of indecent liberties with a child, and now will face new charges after other victims have come forward.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Price has been charged with 13 counts of Indecent Liberties with a minor and one count of statutory sexual offense.

According to CMPD, more victims have said Price touched them inappropriately multiple times from 2001 through 2011. The three men were between nine and 15 years old at the time. The victims said they were touched in Price’s vehicle while driving to and from church.

During that time, Price was a youth pastor at King’s Way Baptist Church in Concord. He was convicted and served 16 months in prison.

Price is currently an associate pastor at Camino Church in Charlotte. Camino Church did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

CMPD says anyone who may have been a victim or anyone with information to call 704-336-7495