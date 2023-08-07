Two drivers charged in deadly crash in Charlotte

A passenger died Sunday and two drivers were seriously injured in a crash near the 6300 block of Ablemarle Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Both drivers are facing multiple charges.

Officers arrived at the crash site Sunday and found a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with heavy front-end damage and a 2014 Dodge Ram with passenger-side damage.

Heriberto Maldonado, 36, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the initial investigation, the driver of the Dodge, Jesus Lopez Garcia, 40, was driving west on Albemarle Road and was attempting to make a U-turn at Farm Pond Lane.

While making the U-turn he was struck by the Jetta, driven by Marcario Torres, 28. The Jetta was traveling at a high speed with no headlights on, police said.

Both Garcia and Torres were impaired at the time of the crash and open containers were found in both vehicles, police said.

Both were charged with felony death by motor vehicle in the crash that resulted in Maldonado's death, police said.

Garcia also faces charges of failure to yield the right of way, no operator’s license, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

Torres' other charges include operating a motor vehicle with no headlights, reckless driving, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle and no operator license.